WWE Announces Contract Signing For This Week’s Smackdown

– WWE has a contract signing segment set to take place on this week’s Smackdown. The company announced on Sunday that Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan will sign their contract for their WrestleMania 35 match on Tuesday’s show.

The announcement notes, “WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston will sign the contract for their WWE Title Match at WrestleMania 35 this Tuesday night on the blue brand. With Kofi’s momentum as strong as ever and Bryan clearly irate that he must defend his title against The Dreadlocked Dynamo at The Show of Shows, it seems plausible that any number of things could go down just five nights before they collide at MetLife Stadium.”

Smackdown airs live on Tuesday night on USA Network.