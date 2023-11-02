Various News: WWE COO Joins Ad Council Board Of Directors, AJ Francis Hosting Canned Food Drive

– WWE COO Brad Blum has joined the Board Of Directors for the Ad Council. Ad Council announced on Wednesday that Blum was one of 18 new additions to the board. The announcement reads:

The Ad Council Appoints 18 New Members to its Board of Directors

Rita Ferro and Kirk McDonald elevated to Vice Chairs of the nonprofit’s Board of Directors

The Ad Council, America’s leader in using the power of communications to inspire action and accelerate change around the most pressing issues in the country, elected 18 new members to its Board of Directors, chaired by Verizon CMO, Diego Scotti. In addition to the new Board members, the nonprofit elevated Rita Ferro, President, Global Advertising, Disney and Kirk McDonald, CEO of North America at GroupM, to the roles of Vice Chair.

For more than 80 years, the Ad Council has been at the forefront of driving the communications industry’s social impact efforts at scale. Its Board of Directors is comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing, media and business executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure the Ad Council’s social impact campaigns are effective and drive measurable change. Working in close collaboration with the Ad Council’s leadership, the Board helps spearhead the communications industry’s efforts to address critical issues such as gun violence, mental health, the drug overdose epidemic, and racial justice.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

— Brad Blum, Chief Operating Officer, WWE

— Christine Cook, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Bloomberg

— Greg Glenday, Chief Business Officer, Acast

— Patrick Harris, President of Americas & Partnerships, Snap

— Michael Komasinski, CEO, dentsu Americas

— Ryanne Laredo, SVP of Customer Experience, Nielsen

— Ryan Linder, EVP & Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stagwell

— Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCU

— Johanna Mayer-Jones, Global Chief Advertising Officer, The Washington Post

— Nicola Mendelsohn, Head of Global Business Group, Meta

— Shannon Nunn, Managing Director, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

— Drew Panayiotou, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Pfizer

— Chris Paquette, Founder & CEO, DeepIntent

— Elliott Pettit, Senior Director of Retention & Brand, USTA

— Joy Robins, Global Chief Advertising Officer, The New York Times

— Lisa Roath, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Target

— Andrew Springate, Chief Marketing Officer, Keurig Dr Pepper

— Neal Zuckerman, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group

“The Ad Council’s Board of Directors is comprised of some of the most passionate leaders in their industries and their commitment to driving positive change helps us move the needle on America’s most pressing issues at an unprecedented scale,” said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. “I am so honored to welcome our new members and work even closer with Rita and Kirk to create lasting change that will help people across the country.”

The Ad Council also added 3 new members to its Leadership Council, which consists of some of the best leaders and innovators in media, tech, marketing, and advertising. Leadership Council members leverage their companies’ reach and resources to activate campaigns and share key learnings, insights, and capabilities in support of the Ad Council’s work to address the country’s most critical social issues.

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:

— Michael Benedek, President & CEO, Datonics

— Katie Klumper, CEO & Founder, Black Glass

— Amanda Tolleson, Global Chief Marketing Officer, WeightWatchers

A complete list of the Ad Council Board of Directors and Leadership Council is available on the organization’s website.