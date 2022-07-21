wrestling / News
WWE News: Cora Jade No Longer Listed As NXT Women’s Tag Co-Champion, More Pics of Cody Rhodes At ESPYs
– Cora Jade is officially an ex-NXT Women’s Tag Team Co-Champion. As noted earlier this week, Jade dumped her Women’s Tag Team Championship in the trash on NXT after explaining why she turned on her friend and tag partner Roxanne Perez.
The WWE.com Superstars section now lists Perez as champion still, but Jade is no longer there and instead there is a vacancy. There’s no word on WWE’s plans for the titles from here.
– WWE shared some more pics of Cody Rhodes at the ESPY Awards last night, where he won the award for Best WWE Moment of the Year. As you can see below, Brandi Rhodes was in attendance with him at the event and Titus O’Neil was also present:
What a night at the @ESPYS!
📸: ESPN Images pic.twitter.com/pvz6ePB6sn
— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022
Scenes from the #ESPYS red carpet
📸: ESPN Images pic.twitter.com/ALgiJG7ThP
— WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022
