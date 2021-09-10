WWE News: Corey Graves Answers Questions On After the Bell, Xavier Woods Set For Podcast Appearance

The latest episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves is online, with Graves answering questions from Vic Joseph. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:

“The roles are reversed this week as Corey is in the hot seat to answer burning questions from his co-host, Vic. Who is the best WWE Superstar to never win the WWE Championship, what if John Cena didn’t reinvent himself, what is the best flavor of beef jerky and more!”

– Speaking of podcasts, Xavier Woods is set to be the first guest on Chris Denker’s new “Into The Danger Zone” podcast, which will debut on Monday. Denker wrote on Twitter”