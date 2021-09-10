wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Answers Questions On After the Bell, Xavier Woods Set For Podcast Appearance
The latest episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves is online, with Graves answering questions from Vic Joseph. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:
“The roles are reversed this week as Corey is in the hot seat to answer burning questions from his co-host, Vic. Who is the best WWE Superstar to never win the WWE Championship, what if John Cena didn’t reinvent himself, what is the best flavor of beef jerky and more!”
– Speaking of podcasts, Xavier Woods is set to be the first guest on Chris Denker’s new “Into The Danger Zone” podcast, which will debut on Monday. Denker wrote on Twitter”
I'm sure it comes as a surprise to literally nobody that the special guest for episode #1 of Into The Danger Zone is none other than one of the greatest humans in the world… @AustinCreedWins
See you Monday 🎙️📌 pic.twitter.com/spJW3LtASm
— Into The Danger Zone (@dangerzonepod) September 10, 2021
