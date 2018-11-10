Quantcast

 

WWE News: Jim Cornette Praises Hot Tag by Cesaro as Best One Ever, Top 10 Extreme Survivor Series Moments

November 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cesaro

– Jim Cornette and Hurricane Helms have both praised a hot tag clip featuring Cesaro that was posted on Twitter. You can check out the original hot tag clip, and Cornette and Helms’ tweets below.

Cornette stated, “I was ready to call bulls— til I watched it– @WWECesaro (always Claudio to me) this may indeed have been the best comeback EVAH!” That’s pretty heavy praise from Cornette of all people.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video showcasing Top 10 Extreme Survivor Series moments. You can check out the new video in the player below.

