WWE News: Jim Cornette Praises Hot Tag by Cesaro as Best One Ever, Top 10 Extreme Survivor Series Moments

– Jim Cornette and Hurricane Helms have both praised a hot tag clip featuring Cesaro that was posted on Twitter. You can check out the original hot tag clip, and Cornette and Helms’ tweets below.

Cornette stated, “I was ready to call bulls— til I watched it– @WWECesaro (always Claudio to me) this may indeed have been the best comeback EVAH!” That’s pretty heavy praise from Cornette of all people.

Cesaro is the fucking best. pic.twitter.com/Ye1ZL1da0U — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) November 8, 2018

This is possibly the greatest hot-tag/comeback in history. https://t.co/EkMXC6RqPe — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 9, 2018

@ShaneHelmsCom said this was the best hot tag/comeback in history & I was ready to call bullshit til I watched it– @WWECesaro (always Claudio to me) this may indeed have been the best comeback EVAH! https://t.co/GRPdkA7BOk — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) November 9, 2018

