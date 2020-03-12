Note on How WWE Is Handling Coronavirus for Office Staff

– The coronavirus is impacting a number of companies and events all across the globe. PWInsider has an update on how WWE is dealing with the coronavirus at their offices. Per multiple sources for the report, WWE has started a system for rotation within specific departments to allow them to work from home or telecommute. This will reportedly allow WWE to plan for logistics if they need staff to work outside of the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The plan is reportedly continue this process over the course of the next week or so. The plan is said to be similar to a number of film studios and major corporations, who are utilizing similar measures for their staffs.

As noted, the City of Tampa is not yet cancelling WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus.