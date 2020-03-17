More Details on Coronavirus Testing at WWE Performance Center

– As previously reported, WWE doctors were testing talent and personnel upon arrival for the Raw and Smackdown shows at the WWE Performance Center. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin commented on the matter further via Twitter.

According to WWE, sources, talent and crew entering the Pefromance Center for the TV tapings have to pass a screening test for the coronavirus that’s performed by a team of physicians.

Hopefully, they did further testing after the Beer Bash segment with Steve Austin, Becky Lynch, Byron, Saxton, and The Street Profits with all the spitting and beer swilling that was done last night. That seems to be a quick and easy way to spread more of the virus.

As noted, WWE has had to scramble in moving their TV shows to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, WrestleMania 36 is slated for Performance Center now on April 5.