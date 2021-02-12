WWE Corporate Employees Reportedly Upset Following Meeting

WWE reportedly held a meeting with its employees that left those involved quite upset, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the meeting took place within the company today with people on the corporate side, and many were told that they would not be getting promotions, raises, or bonuses.

According to the report, those involved in the meeting were upset and left with low morale. The meeting did not involve the company’s talent/performers. WWE’s Q4 financial report saw decreased revenue for the quarter, but record results for 2020 on the whole.