wrestling / News

WWE Corporate Site Updates Board of Directors, Note On Vince McMahon’s Titles

January 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE Image Credit: WWE

– The WWE corporate page has updated the list of the board of directors to reflect the recent changes. As noted, Vince McMahon has returned to the company, along with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

McMahon’s title is listed as co-founder along with former chairman and CEO.

The full board of directors includes:

Vince McMahon
Stephanie McMahon
Nick Khan
Paul Levesque
Steve Koonin
Michelle McKenna
Steve Pamon
George Barrios
Michelle Wilson

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Vince McMahon, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading