WWE Corporate Site Updates Board of Directors, Note On Vince McMahon’s Titles

– The WWE corporate page has updated the list of the board of directors to reflect the recent changes. As noted, Vince McMahon has returned to the company, along with George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

McMahon’s title is listed as co-founder along with former chairman and CEO.

The full board of directors includes:

Vince McMahon

Stephanie McMahon

Nick Khan

Paul Levesque

Steve Koonin

Michelle McKenna

Steve Pamon

George Barrios

Michelle Wilson