WWE and COSM’s First Event in Dallas Has Sold Out

As previously reported, WWE has announced a new multi-year partnership with COSM to present upcoming premium live events in ‘shared reality’ venues. The venues allow fans to virtually attend the events through use of LED domes. Fightful Select reports that the first event under the deal, which takes place in Dallas for the Royal Rumble, has sold out. WWE is currently workign with COSM to open GA seating in the Hall, just outside the Dome, where WWE talent can join fans to watch the Rumble.