WWE Announces Countdown Shows For Both Nights Of SummerSlam
July 28, 2025 | Posted by
Both nights of WWE SummerSlam will feature lengthy countdown pre-shows. WWE has scheduled the countdown shows on YouTube for the Saturday and Sunday events, as you can see below.
The shows kick off at 3 PM ET, three hours before the main card of the PPVs go live.
