wrestling / News

WWE Announces Countdown Shows For Both Nights Of SummerSlam

July 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Summerslam, Cardi B Image Credit: WWE

Both nights of WWE SummerSlam will feature lengthy countdown pre-shows. WWE has scheduled the countdown shows on YouTube for the Saturday and Sunday events, as you can see below.

The shows kick off at 3 PM ET, three hours before the main card of the PPVs go live.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Summerslam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading