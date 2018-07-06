WWE Covers Ronda Rousey’s UFC Hall of Fame Induction, Rousey Comments

– WWE has posted an article covering Ronda Rousey’s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame in a ceremony in Las Vegas. You can see the article’s body below, along with some posts by WWE to social media from the ceremony.

Rousey posted to Instagram to comment on her induction, stating, “I had so many more to thank than I could have used the time I had the stage for. Everyone I know personally, I can thank in person … last night was for YOU. Thank YOU for watching and letting the adventures of this Venetian judoka with a bad reputation change the world.”

Ronda Rousey inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

The Baddest Woman on the Planet becomes the first woman enshrined in UFC’s Hall of Fame.

Ronda Rousey was formally inducted into UFC’s Hall of Fame during tonight’s ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was enshrined into the “Modern” wing of the UFC’s Hall of Fame thanks to her historic reign as UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. As titleholder, Rousey was known for ending fights almost instantly with her signature armbar, a maneuver she used to great success in a dominant stint that stretched from 2013-15.

Rousey, who was inducted by UFC President Dana White, spoke candidly during her acceptance speech about the support she received from her fans and the remarkable impact she made during her storied MMA career.

“I look around and think together we built this, this division, this sport, this revolution,” she said. “Together, we have redefined what it means to be strong, to be sexy. We’ve changed what it means to ‘fight like a girl.'”

By joining Forrest Griffin, BJ Penn and Urijah Faber in the Modern wing, Rousey is now the first woman to enter UFC’s Hall of Fame.