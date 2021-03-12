WWE Created A New Job Title For John Laurinaitis

As we reported earlier this week, John Laurinaitis is back as the head of talent relations for WWE, however more details from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveal that his official title, General Manager of Talent, was created specifically for him by WWE.

As noted, talent relations has been split into talent management and talent branding. Eventually someone will be hired for head of talent branding and it will be their job to book WWE talent for outside appearances and third party engagements.

Mark Carrano will keep his current position and report to Laurinaitis. It was also noted that Carrano will still be the one who “gets the heat” of reporting bad news to talent.