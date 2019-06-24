WWE Creative Team Member Leaving Company

WWE creative team member Ryan Alpert looks to have left the company. He said his goodbye to WWE in a post on Instagram:

“@wwe it’s been a wild 3 years. Thank you for everything…but mostly the frequent flyer miles.

One of the best writing teams in the world to work on…glad I got to be a part of it.”

WrestlingInc adds that Alpert quick to pursue opportunities outside of wrestling.

Alpert has been with WWE for three years, working mostly on NXT over the last year. He also appeared on WWE TV as Mr. Bootyworth.