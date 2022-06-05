wrestling / News

WWE News: Creed Brothers React To NXT Tag Team Title Win, Mandy Rose Says Toxic Attraction Is Untouchable

June 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Creed Brothers WWE NXT IN Your House Image Credit: WWE

– The Creed Brothers are your NXT Tag Team Champions following last night’s NXT In Your House, and the two reacted to their win in a new video. You can see the video below from WWE of Julius and Brutus commenting on their win:

– WWE also posted a video of Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne after Toxic Attraction retained their titles at the PPV:

