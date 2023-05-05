wrestling / News

WWE Crew Experience Plane Issues On Flight To Puerto Rico

May 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey, WWE Campus Rush Recruitment Tour, Gorilla Monsoon Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Instagram, WWE referee Jessika Carr noted that the crew headed to Puerto Rico for tonight’s Smackdown experienced some plane issues. It’s unknown what the issues were, but Carr later posted Instagram Story videos from San Juan, so they arrived safely.

She wrote at the time: “Some maintenance issues with the plane headed to Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 but crossing fingers that they’re handled quick!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jessika Carr, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading