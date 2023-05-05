wrestling / News
WWE Crew Experience Plane Issues On Flight To Puerto Rico
May 5, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, WWE referee Jessika Carr noted that the crew headed to Puerto Rico for tonight’s Smackdown experienced some plane issues. It’s unknown what the issues were, but Carr later posted Instagram Story videos from San Juan, so they arrived safely.
She wrote at the time: “Some maintenance issues with the plane headed to Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 but crossing fingers that they’re handled quick!”
