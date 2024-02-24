wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Crew Headed Back To US, Naomi Is Targeting Tiffany Stratton, Note on Candice LeRae’s Gear
February 24, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the WWE roster is already headed back to the United States after this morning’s Elimination Chamber PPV.
– Candice LeRae’s gear at the event was inspired by Bluey.
– Naomi has her sights set on Tiffany Stratton after today’s Chamber event.
Tiffy Time that 🍑 is mine! #EliminationChamber 😡 @tiffstrattonwwe
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) February 24, 2024