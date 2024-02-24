wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Crew Headed Back To US, Naomi Is Targeting Tiffany Stratton, Note on Candice LeRae’s Gear

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Logo, WWE Night, Sam Alvey, WWE Campus Rush Recruitment Tour, Gorilla Monsoon, Espy Awards, Hulu Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that the WWE roster is already headed back to the United States after this morning’s Elimination Chamber PPV.

– Candice LeRae’s gear at the event was inspired by Bluey.

– Naomi has her sights set on Tiffany Stratton after today’s Chamber event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, Naomi, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading