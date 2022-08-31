wrestling / News

WWE Crew Now Heading to Wales for Clash at the Castle, Note on Last Night’s NXT 2.0

August 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that the WWE crew departed for Wales yesterday ahead of this weekend’s Clash at the Castle. They left early to take part in promotional and community outreach events before Saturday.

Additionally, due to the travel logistics for the show in Wales, several backstage segments for last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 broadcast were pre-taped. Many main roster Superstars appeared on last night’s USA Network broadcast.

