– WWE and Cricket Wireless today announced the renewal of their longstanding promotional partnership. Per the announcement, they’ve signed a multi-year agreement, where Cricket Wireless serves as the official wireless partner of WWE. You can view the full press release below:

WWE® AND CRICKET WIRELESS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR RENEWAL

Cricket Wireless to Continue to Serve as Official Wireless Partner of WWE

April 17, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Cricket Wireless, the stress less, smile more carrier, today announced a multi-year renewal of their longstanding collaboration that will see Cricket Wireless continue to serve as the Official Wireless Partner of WWE.

Under the new agreement, Cricket Wireless will receive prominent exposure and integrations within key assets during WrestleMania®41 in Las Vegas, including ring mat branding, a presenting partner designation of the WrestleMania Countdown Show, and more. Further, Cricket Wireless will receive ring mat branding within WWE’s weekly flagship program Monday Night Raw, as well as match sponsorships and presenting sponsor designations at future Premium Live Events.

“Cricket Wireless has long been an outstanding partner and we are excited to continue our work with them as the exclusive Official Wireless Partner of WWE,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO. “We look forward to collaborating on new and meaningful integrations within our Premium Live Events, weekly tentpole programming and beyond in the years to come.”

“We are excited to continue our relationship with WWE. Cricket Wireless represents what fans love about the WWE: power, speed and consistency,” said Shailendra Gujarati, chief marketing officer of Cricket Wireless. “For the past nine years, our collaboration with WWE has delivered value and unforgettable experiences to fans of both brands. As the exclusive Official Wireless Sponsor, Cricket Wireless is dedicated to keeping WWE fans connected to the action they love.”