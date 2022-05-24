wrestling / News

WWE Crown Jewel Announced For In Saudi Arabia In November

May 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Image Credit: WWE

WWE is officially returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel this November. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Raw that the company will return to Riyadh for Crown Jewel on November 5th, which is a Saturday.

This will mark the company’s first event in Saudi Arabia since February, when Elimination Chamber took place in Riyadh.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Crown Jewel, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading