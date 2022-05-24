wrestling / News
WWE Crown Jewel Announced For In Saudi Arabia In November
May 23, 2022 | Posted by
WWE is officially returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel this November. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Raw that the company will return to Riyadh for Crown Jewel on November 5th, which is a Saturday.
This will mark the company’s first event in Saudi Arabia since February, when Elimination Chamber took place in Riyadh.
BREAKING: Legends will rise once again at @WWE #CrownJewel on Saturday, November 5. pic.twitter.com/KHNhWFvoPi
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
