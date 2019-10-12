wrestling / News
WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show Confirmed
October 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has confirmed that there will be a one-hour Kickoff show for Crown Jewel at 12 PM ET on October 31. It will air on the WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. The main show begins at 1 PM ET on the WWE Network. Here are the matches so far:
* Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez
* Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury
* Team Hogan (Seth Rollins, Rusev, TBD) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, TBD)
