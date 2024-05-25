wrestling / News

WWE Crown Jewel Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 - Riyadh Image Credit: WWE

– During today’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring event, WWE announced the company’s next trip to Saudi Arabia, which will take place on Saturday, November 2 for WWE Crown Jewel 2024. The premium live event will be held in Riyadh. More details on the event will be announced later. It will air live on Peacock.

