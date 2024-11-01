WWE Crown Jewel Reportedly Changed Due to Rhea Ripley’s Injury

As previously reported, WWE announced that Rhea Ripley will be out of action indefinitely after suffering a broken orbital bone. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ripley’s injury forced a change to the card for WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow in Saudi Arabia. The original plan was for Ripley to face Raquel Rodriguez.

It’s believed that the four-way women’s tag team title match was added to the card as a replacement, as it wasn’t scheduled prior to Ripley’s injury on October 21.