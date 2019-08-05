wrestling / News
WWE Crown Jewel Set For Thursday, October 31 This Year
August 5, 2019 | Posted by
There have been a lot of rumors about when WWE was planning to hold their next show in Saudi Arabia, with the latest report from the Wrestling Observer suggesting it would be on November 1, a Friday. However, PWInsider reports that WWE’s next event in the country, which will retain the Crown Jewel name, will take place on October 31. It will happen at hte King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. This will be the fourth PPV in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE’s ten-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority.
