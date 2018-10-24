Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Crown Jewel Tickets Not On Sale, Show Reportedly Still On

October 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Crown Jewel

According to Pwinsider.com, tickets for the November 2nd WWE Crown Jewel Event are still not on sale. The site notes that the first set of WWE staff members working the show are scheduled to travel there within the next day with the remaining heading over there following the next set of TV tapings. Everyone is under the impression they are going as management has communicated nothing else to them.

article topics :

WWE, WWE Crown Jewel, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading