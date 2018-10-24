wrestling / News
WWE Crown Jewel Tickets Not On Sale, Show Reportedly Still On
October 24, 2018 | Posted by
According to Pwinsider.com, tickets for the November 2nd WWE Crown Jewel Event are still not on sale. The site notes that the first set of WWE staff members working the show are scheduled to travel there within the next day with the remaining heading over there following the next set of TV tapings. Everyone is under the impression they are going as management has communicated nothing else to them.