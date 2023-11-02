WWE Crown Jewel Updated Betting Lines Released

– BetOnline has released updated betting odds for this weekend’s WWE Crown Jewel event. At the moment, the only title the oddsmakers are favoring to change hands is the US Title. Logan Paul is currently the betting favorite to beat Rey Mysterio at -1000 odds. Rey Mysterio is the underdog at +500. You can view the current betting lines below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c) -5000 (1/50)

LA Knight +900 (9/1)

Note: Odds equate to a 98% chance that Reigns wins.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins (c) -400 (1/4)

Drew McIntyre +250 (5/2)

Note: Odds equate to an 80% chance that Rollins wins.

WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley (c) -2000 (1/20)

Raquel Rodriguez +500 (5/1)

Nia Jax +800 (8/1)

Shayna Baszler +1000 (10/1)

Zoey Stark +1100 (11/1)

Note: Odds equate to a 95.2% chance that Ripley wins.

WWE Women’s Championship Winner

Iyo Sky (c) -300 (1/3)

Bianca Belair +200 (2/1).

Note: Odds equate to a 75% chance that Sky wins.

WWE United States Championship Match Winner

Logan Paul -1000 (1/10)

Rey Mysterio (c) +500 (5/1)

Note: Odds equate to a 90.9% chance that Paul wins.

Singles Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -700 (1/7)

Damian Priest +400 (4/1)

Note: Odds equate to an 87.5% chance that Rhodes wins.

Singles Match Winner

John Cena -120 (5/6)

Solo Sikoa -120 (5/6)

Note: This match is the football equivalent of a pick’em. No one is the favorite.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled for Saturday, November 4. It will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.