WWE Cruiserweight Championship Changes Hands on NXT (Pics, Video)
– There is a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion following this week’s episode of NXT. Lio Rush defeated Drew Gulak on Wednesday’s episode to win the championship; you can see pics and video of the match below.
Rush’s win is his first run with the title. Gulak’s reign ends at 108 days, having won the title at Stomping Grounds on June 23rd.
Opportunity knocks. Will #TheManOfTheHour answer?@itsLioRush gets his NXT #CruiserweightTitle opportunity, RIGHT NOW! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rBzE0iUlAe
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2019
This is @DrewGulak, we're talking about.
You BEST be getting your feet ON THE GROUND! #WWENXT #NXTCruiserweightTitle pic.twitter.com/5BRBGQWc9W
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 10, 2019
The clock just struck GOLD. 🕛@itsLioRush is your NEWWWWWW NXT #CruiserweightChampion! #WWENXT #NXTCruiserweightTitle pic.twitter.com/BdLDJTFAd1
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2019
Tough champ. Tough opponent. This may just be ANYONE'S match.@DrewGulak @itsLioRush #NXTCruiserweightTitle #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uA9aXUmNDu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2019
How…?
How did they…?
How did they DO THIS?
This. Match. Is. 🔥.@itsLioRush @DrewGulak #WWENXT #NXTCruiserweightTitle pic.twitter.com/pAvFZGsvw6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2019
.@itsLioRush is definitely not holding back tonight as he goes up against #WWENXT #CruiserweightChampion @DrewGulak. pic.twitter.com/NFtnB4DJS3
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2019
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏@itsLioRush #WWENXT #NXTCruiserweightTitle pic.twitter.com/4XJB7MFZuS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 10, 2019
