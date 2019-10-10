wrestling / News

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Changes Hands on NXT (Pics, Video)

October 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush NXT 10-9-19

– There is a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion following this week’s episode of NXT. Lio Rush defeated Drew Gulak on Wednesday’s episode to win the championship; you can see pics and video of the match below.

Rush’s win is his first run with the title. Gulak’s reign ends at 108 days, having won the title at Stomping Grounds on June 23rd.

