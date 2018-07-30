Quantcast

 

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For SummerSlam

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew Gulak Cedric Alexander SummerSlam

– WWE has announced a Cruiserweight Championship match for SummerSlam. As you can see below, Drake Maverick has announced that Cedric Alexander will defend the title against Drew Gulak at the PPV.

SummerSlam takes place on August 19th in Brooklyn, New York. It will aikr live on WWE Network.

