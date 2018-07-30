wrestling / News
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match Set For SummerSlam
– WWE has announced a Cruiserweight Championship match for SummerSlam. As you can see below, Drake Maverick has announced that Cedric Alexander will defend the title against Drew Gulak at the PPV.
SummerSlam takes place on August 19th in Brooklyn, New York. It will aikr live on WWE Network.
EXCLUSIVE: #205Live GM @WWEMaverick has a BIG announcement before tonight's #RAW! The #CruiserweightChampionship Match will take place between @CedricAlexander & @DrewGulak at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/myo96QIKWQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2018