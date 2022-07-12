wrestling / News
WWE News: New Cryptic Vignette Airs on Raw, Alexa Bliss Teams With Asuka
= WWE aired a new mystery vignette on tonight’s Raw with reference to past WWE stars. You can see the video below, which includes references to Mick Foley (his red flannel), Randy Orton (an RKO shirt), and John Cena (a You Can’t See Me hat).
As was reported last week, the vignette is reportedly set to be for Edge’s return to TV.
– Alexa Bliss teamed up with Asuka to battle Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop on tonight’s show. Bliss pinned A.S.H. with a DDT to pick up the win for her team:
