WWE, Culture Kings Announce VIP Experience For WrestleMania 41 Week

WWE is teaming up with Culture Kings for a new On Location VIP experience at WrestleMania 41. The experience, which runs $595, is available here and is described as follows:

Your WWE – Culture Kings Merchandise Launch Experience Includes:

* Early Access Into the Store

Enter the store ahead of General Admission and get early access to the exclusive WWE x Culture Kings collaboration!

* Interactions with WWE Superstars

Meet & greet with WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Carmelo Hayes, Chelsea Green, R-Truth & Omos as they experience the merchandise drop with you!

Please note, while we aim to facilitate interactions, we cannot guarantee that you will meet every Superstar in attendance.

* Premium VIP Open Bar

Enjoy all of your favorite drinks as you get ready for WrestleMania weekend. Stop by the exclusive Culture Kings VIP bar to enjoy a WWE themed specialty cocktail or mocktail!

* Event Exclusive Culture Kings Souvenir

Enter the hidden Secret Room at Culture Kings and receive an exclusive gift as you gear up for WrestleMania!