wrestling / News
WWE Currently Doesn’t Have A Venue For RAW and Smackdown After Wrestlemania
January 22, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE currently doesn’t have a venue for the RAW and Smackdown after Wrestlemania. Tropicana Field, where they are currently holding events inside the Thunderdome, will not be available as baseball will have started up again.
Wrestlemania will be in Tampa this year, at last year’s intended location of the Raymond James Stadium on April 10-11. The Amalie Arena, which would have hosted RAW, Smackdown, NXT and the Hall of Fame last year before the pandemic, usually hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning. But they will be out of town after April 4, so it’s possible.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says Goldberg Was His Favorite 2020 WWE Star, Is Open to Being in a WWE 2K Game
- Backstage Update on Impact Wrestling’s Handling of Exit for Ethan Page
- The Headbangers Discuss Signing With WWE, How Vince McMahon Viewed Their Gimmick
- Danielle Fishel on Her History as a Wrestling Fan, Being a Presenter for the AEW Dynamite Awards