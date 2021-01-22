WWE Currently Doesn’t Have A Venue For RAW and Smackdown After Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE currently doesn’t have a venue for the RAW and Smackdown after Wrestlemania. Tropicana Field, where they are currently holding events inside the Thunderdome, will not be available as baseball will have started up again.

Wrestlemania will be in Tampa this year, at last year’s intended location of the Raymond James Stadium on April 10-11. The Amalie Arena, which would have hosted RAW, Smackdown, NXT and the Hall of Fame last year before the pandemic, usually hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning. But they will be out of town after April 4, so it’s possible.