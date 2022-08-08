wrestling / News
WWE Currently Filming Second Season of Most Wanted Treasures
August 8, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE is currently filming a second season of their A&E series WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, after 24 more episodes were ordered back in March.
According to the report, first season host AJ Francis is not involved with the second season. Instead, Lita has been regularly involved and appearing on camera. Other Hall of Famers set to appear include DDP, Sean Waltman and Molly Holly.
