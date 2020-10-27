WWE Currently Hiring For Creative Team Members

WWE is on the lookout for more members of their creative team, hiring for junior to senior level writers. The company has job postings on LinkedIn seeking members of the writing team.

The job is described as follows:

Key Responsibilities

* Develop clearly defined yet emotionally complex characters for a diverse group of WWE Superstars

* Script descriptive, thought-provoking, edgy, creative storylines for Monday Night RAW, SmackDown LIVE as well as select programming on the WWE Network

* Collaborate with a team of road and home-based writers to create compelling Monday Night RAW and Smackdown LIVE stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics

* Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow

* Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE brand and each talent’s skills and history

Qualifications

* Minimum of five years professional writing for TV, film or social media

* Professional TV staff experience in drama and comedy a plus

* Writing and directing reality television a plus

* Experience in all aspects of live TV production a plus

* Plugged into pop culture

* Work closely and effectively with Talent, Writers, and Producers

* Strong understanding of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus but not required

* Excellent communication skills and the ability to work in a team environment

* BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or industry experience in lieu of degree