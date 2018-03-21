WWE News: Curt Hawkins Offers Look at Elite Epic Moments Figures, Top 10 Most Watched WWE Network Shows of The Week

– WWE has released a new Elite Squad video showcasing Curt Hawkins offering fans a first look at new Mattel action figures. You can check out the video below.

The new Elite Squad video showcases the new WrestleMania Elite Collection and Epic Moments figures. The figures include Randy Orton from WrestleMania 33, Kevin Owens from WrestleMania 33, John Cena from WrestleMania 23, Brutus the Barber Beefcake from WrestleMania 9, and a two-pack of The Hardys from WrestleMania 33.

– Per WrestlingInc.com, these are the top 10 WWE Network shows for the week, ending yesterday (March 20).

1) WWE Fastlane 2018

2) WWE NXT (3/14)

3) WWE 24: Empowered

4) WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 9

5) WCW Thunder #1

6) WWE WrestleMania 31

7) WWE Royal Rumble 2018

8) WWE Elimination Chamber 2018

9) WrestleMania 33

10) WWE 205 Live (3/13)