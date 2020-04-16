The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Cuts, AEW vs. NXT (4.15.20), Retro WWF Backlash 2002 Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 107. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news roundup as things continue to get crazy, and then review the weekly AEW vs. NXT Battle. Kevin Pantoja joins to review WWF Backlash 2002. The show is approximately 163-minutes long.

* Intro

* News Roundup (WWE Cuts): 2:45

* AEW Dynamite (4.15.20) Review: 1:07:55

* NXT (4.15.20) Review: 1:25:10

* The Head to Head: 1:39:19

* Retro WWF Backlash 2002 Review w/Kevin Pantoja: 1:44:11

