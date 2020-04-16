wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Cuts, AEW vs. NXT (4.15.20), Retro WWF Backlash 2002 Reviews
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 107. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook hit a quick news roundup as things continue to get crazy, and then review the weekly AEW vs. NXT Battle. Kevin Pantoja joins to review WWF Backlash 2002. The show is approximately 163-minutes long.
* Intro
* News Roundup (WWE Cuts): 2:45
* AEW Dynamite (4.15.20) Review: 1:07:55
* NXT (4.15.20) Review: 1:25:10
* The Head to Head: 1:39:19
* Retro WWF Backlash 2002 Review w/Kevin Pantoja: 1:44:11
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Warned Talent and Staff That ‘Major Cuts’ Are Coming
- Jim Ross on Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 17 Heel Turn, If It’s Failing Influenced John Cena Not Turning, How Undertaker vs. Triple H Came About
- Bret Hart Discusses Vince McMahon Calling Him When He Was In The Hospital After His Stroke, All the Bitterness He Had Towards Vince & WWE
- Linda McMahon’s Trump Super PAC Committed $18.5 Million To Florida On Day Florida Designated WWE As An Essential Business