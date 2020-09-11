More WWE Cuts Reportedly Made, Live Events Department Considered To Be ‘In Shambles’

After multiple producers were released by WWE on Thursday, it appears that more cutbacks have made been made involving non-wrestlers.

According to Wrestling Inc, WWE made additional cuts today, with 12-15 staff members in WWE’s live events division being let go by the company. Additionally, Wrestling Inc reports that a ‘high ranking Vice President’ within the division was also a part of the cuts.

The site notes that the live events department is considered to be ‘in shambles’ following the releases, with the source calling the situation ‘heartbreaking’ and a signal that WWE may not return to putting on live events anytime in the near future.

The report also suggests that WWE’s current list of furloughed employees will eventually be let go by the company, with Wrestling Inc’s source describing the cutbacks as ‘spreading like wildfire’ throughout WWE.

Gerald Brisco, Mike Rotunda, and Sarah Stock were among those released by WWE on Thursday.