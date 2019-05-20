wrestling / News
WWE Cuts Money in the Bank Match Short Due to Blood
May 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Samoa Joe was not supposed to lose to Rey Mysterio quite as fast as he did at Money in the Bank. PWInsider says that they have confirmed the United States Championship match between Joe and Mysterio was cut short after Joe’s nose was broken early on due to a sit-down senton by Rey Mysterio.
For those that may think the the post-match angle of Joe beating down Rey Mysterio was done to make up the lost time, it was planned in advance. Mysterio pinned Joe to win the title, though one of Joe’s shoulders was clearly up and was referenced by the announcers.
