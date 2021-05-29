WWE Cuts Production Team Member & Superfan Director Giancarlo Dittamo

– PWInsider has some details on another WWE office staff member that was cut this week in Giancarlo Dittamo. Dittamo had previously joined WWE’s production team in November 2018.

During his time with the company, Dittamo directed a number of documentary specials for WWE over the last three years, including the WWE Network’s Liv Forever documentary on Liv Morgan and the upcoming Superfan: The Story of Vladimir. Additionally, Dittamo was said to have been heavily involved with Vladimir Abouzeide being named the first official WWE Superfan.

Additionally, a staffer who was not cut this week said Dittamo is a “genius” and felt bad that he won’t be part of the company when the Superfan documentary debuts on Peacock later this summer.

Dittamo appeared to tweet about his release earlier this week, writing, “onward&upward,” on May 26. Also, PWInsider reported that a source said there were “dozens upon dozens” of office cuts for the promotion last Tuesday. You can read more on that situation HERE.