WWE Cuts Sami Zayn’s Mention of AEW From Raw YouTube Highlight

– Well, this just got interesting. Sami Zayn’s shout-out to AEW on Raw was cut out of the YouTube highlight clip that went up after the show. As you can see in the below video, there is an obvious cut at 4:17 when Zayn mentioned that you could ask him about AEW during the Q&A segment.

The reason for the cut isn’t yet clear; it’s possible that the mention was unscripted, or simply that WWE was okay with it being done live, but didn’t want to make it too easy for the whole thing to go viral. It’s even possible that WWE cut the clip to give the impression that Zayn went rogue, since that would fit his character. The company isn’t likely to be pleased if Zayn did it on his own, but again that is not currently confirmed.