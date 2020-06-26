WWE News: Jon Stewart Praises Undertaker On Daily Show, Bayley & Sasha Best Tag Team Ever, Boa’s Dumplings

– The Undertaker and Triple H were both referenced last night on The Daily Show during a segment where Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah discussed how similar rivalries in politics are to WWE rivalries. Stewart praised Undertaker as a “marvelous” wrestler.

– WWE Now looks at Bayley and Sasha Banks calling themselves the greatest tag team in WWE history.

– WWE PC trainee Boa opens up about NXT North American Champion Keith Lee being his inspiration and someone he looks up to. Boa prepared one of his favorite homemade dishes for Keith Lee for good luck against Johnny Gargano.