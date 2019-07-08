wrestling / News
WWE News: Dakota Kai Hints at Return to Action, Extreme Rules Kickoff Show Details, Things to Know Before Raw
– In a post on her Twitter account today, NXT Superstar Dakota Kai hinted that she could be returning to action in “a matter of weeks.” You can check out her tweet below. Dakota Kai has recently been out of action due to a torn ACL injury.
A matter of weeks… ⏳ #TEAMKICK @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GqrpqM5XJg
— captain kota (@DakotaKai_WWE) July 8, 2019
– WWE has revealed the Kickoff pre-show details for Extreme Rules. The Kickoff show starts on Sunday at 6:00 pm EST. Matches for Kickoff show portion have not yet been revealed. The main card is slated to start at 7:00 pm EST and end at approximately 11:00 pm EST.
– WWE released a new WWE Now clip with “6 things you need to know before tonight’s Raw. You can check out that video below.
