WWE News: Dakota Kai Turns on Raquel Gonzalez On NXT, Kyle O’Reilly Attacks Adam Cole

– Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez’ friendship is over after Kai turned on Gonzalez during this week’s WWE NXT. On tonight’s show, the two came down to the ring for Gonzalez to cut a promo about how she’s dominated the NXT Women’s Division since becoming champion. Kai took the mic and went on about how much Gonzalez has been ruling the division and promised that as long as she had Raquel’s back, Raquel will always be champion.

That led to Gonzalez celebrating and climbing the turnbuckle to play to the crowd, but when she came down Kai delivered a running kick to the champion’s head. She then grabbed the title and held it over Gonzalez before dropping it on the champion and heading to the back.

– Kyle O’Reilly is not done with Adam Cole, and proved it by attacking him to close tonight’s NXT. After Cole got a win over Bronson Reed, O’Reilly came down and waffled him with a chair before battering him with it. He then threw the top half of the steel steps to the side and suplexed Cole onto the bottom half, right on his neck: