WWE News: Dakota Kai Earns Women’s Intercontinental Title Shot On Raw, Netflix Stars Attend Show

– Dakota Kai is the new #1 contender to the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Kai defeat Ivy Nile in a #1 Contenders match for Lyra Valkyria’s title, getting the pinfall win with a G2K.

No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.

– Love is Blind season six stars Laura and Brittany were in attendance at tonight’s show, as you can see below: