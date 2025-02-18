wrestling / News

WWE News: Dakota Kai Earns Women’s Intercontinental Title Shot On Raw, Netflix Stars Attend Show

February 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dakota Kai Lyra Valkyria WWE Raw 2-17-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Dakota Kai is the new #1 contender to the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Kai defeat Ivy Nile in a #1 Contenders match for Lyra Valkyria’s title, getting the pinfall win with a G2K.

No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.

Love is Blind season six stars Laura and Brittany were in attendance at tonight’s show, as you can see below:

