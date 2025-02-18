wrestling / News
WWE News: Dakota Kai Earns Women’s Intercontinental Title Shot On Raw, Netflix Stars Attend Show
February 17, 2025 | Posted by
– Dakota Kai is the new #1 contender to the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Kai defeat Ivy Nile in a #1 Contenders match for Lyra Valkyria’s title, getting the pinfall win with a G2K.
No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.
Dakota Kai is N1C for the Women's Intercontinental Championship #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yYsFUOY3kJ
— Chase Nurk (@MrNurk) February 18, 2025
– Love is Blind season six stars Laura and Brittany were in attendance at tonight’s show, as you can see below:
Laura and Brittany #WWERaw #WWERawonNetflix pic.twitter.com/lifcihNE7w
— MetalMama Brittany (@MetalMama1987) February 18, 2025