wrestling / News
WWE News: Dakota Kai & Zelina Vega Talk Cringy Pick-Up Lines, WWE Rivals Clip
March 25, 2024 | Posted by
The latest episode of Dakota Kai & Zelina Vega’s podcast is online, with the two talking about pick-up lines. You can see the video of the latest ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL below:
– WWE posted a clip from last night’s WWE Rivals that focused on the Hardys vs. Dudleys vs. Edge & Christian, looking at their first TLC match:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Initially Thought Two Nights Of WrestleMania Wouldn’t Work
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He’s Not Interested In Being A Manager In WWE
- Chelsea Green in a Pink Bikini, Maxxine Dupri, Michin Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Note on First AOP Loss in Years