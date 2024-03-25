wrestling / News

WWE News: Dakota Kai & Zelina Vega Talk Cringy Pick-Up Lines, WWE Rivals Clip

March 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of Dakota Kai & Zelina Vega’s podcast is online, with the two talking about pick-up lines. You can see the video of the latest ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL below:

– WWE posted a clip from last night’s WWE Rivals that focused on the Hardys vs. Dudleys vs. Edge & Christian, looking at their first TLC match:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dakota Kai, WWE Rivals, Zelina Vega, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading