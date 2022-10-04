wrestling / News
WWE News: Damage CTRL Pick Up Wins On WWE Raw, Mustafa Ali Battles Bobby Lashley
– Damage CTRL was victorious on tonight’s WWE Raw in a couple of big matches ahead of Extreme Rules. Monday night’s episode saw Dakota Kai defeat Candice LeRae and IYO SKY pick up a win over Alexa Bliss with help from Bayley. Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair got attacked by the trio after the match, as you can see below:
– Bobby Lashley defeated Mustafa Ali in a non-title match on tonight’s show. After the match, Ali posted a picture to Twitter of Lashley giving him a show of respect backstage:
still standing. respect. pic.twitter.com/EBDowqsEGn
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 4, 2022
