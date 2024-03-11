wrestling / News

WWE News: Damian Priest Wishes Bad Bunny Happy Birthday, Charlotte Flair Shares Workout Clip

March 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Damian Priest had a special message for Bad Bunny on the latter’s birthday. The Judgment Day member posted to Twitter for Bunny’s birthday, wishing him a happy birthday while also showing a pic of him decking the rapper/WWE part-timer:

– Charlotte Flair is working out as she recovers from her injury toward a return to the ring. The WWE star posted a clip of herself using a belt squat machine at the gym, as you can see below:

