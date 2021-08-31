WWE News: Damian Priest Beats Drew McIntyre & Sheamus On Raw, Doudrop Takes Out Eva Marie

– Damian Priest took on two big opponents in Drew McIntyre & Sheamus on this week’s Raw, and he came out on top. Monday night’s show started with Priest offering an open challenge to challenge for the US Title. Both McIntyre and Sheamus came down to take that shot, and the match ended up becoming a triple threat.

The match ultimately ended with Priest pinning McIntyre to win. McIntyre shook Priest’s hand afterward:

– Doudrop got her revenge on Eva Marie by destroying her before their match on tonight’s show, as you can see below: