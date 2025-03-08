wrestling / News

WWE News: Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre Attack Each Other On Smackdown, Zelina Vega Takes Aim At Women’s US Title

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Damian Priest WWE Smackdown 3-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre’s feud is continuing, with the two attacking each other on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw McIntyre attack Priest backstage in revenge for Priest’s eliminating him in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at last weekend’s PPV. Later on, Priest came out and blindsided McIntyre following his win over Jimmy Uso and officials ended up having to separate them. Priest said that it was on sight from here.

– Zelina Vega has set her sights on the WWE Women’s United States Championship, as she told Chelsea Green before her match on tonight’s show that she would be coming for the title:

