wrestling / News
WWE News: Damian Priest Declares that Finn Balor Shall Fall, WWE Wishes Drew McIntyre a Happy Birthday
– Ahead of tomorrow’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Damian Priest declared on Twitter that Finn Balor shall fall, while his “name will rise.” You can read his message below.
Damian Priest tweeted, “One more day. The Prince will fall. The name will rise. #DamianPriest #NXTTakeover #InYourHouse #LiveForever”
One more day. The Prince will fall. The name will rise. #DamianPriest #NXTTakeover #InYourHouse
🏹#LiveForever pic.twitter.com/L1P1cGyPqN
— Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) June 6, 2020
– As noted earlier, WWE World champion Drew McIntyre celebrates his birthday today, turning 35 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday with special video montage on Twitter today. You can check out that video and tweet below.
Happy birthday to #WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE! Thank you for all the laughs. 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/utXIV2PLBy
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Says He Was Heartbroken Over Backstage Confrontation With Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble
- Details on Backlot Brawl At NXT Takeover: In Your House
- Arn Anderson On The Match That Ended Tyson Kidd’s Career, Says It Was a Loss to the Wrestling Business
- Jim Ross Discusses Steve Austin Demanding Finish to His Match With Scott Hall At WrestleMania 18 Be Changed Due To Hall Being Hungover