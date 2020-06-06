WWE News: Damian Priest Declares that Finn Balor Shall Fall, WWE Wishes Drew McIntyre a Happy Birthday

– Ahead of tomorrow’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Damian Priest declared on Twitter that Finn Balor shall fall, while his “name will rise.” You can read his message below.

Damian Priest tweeted, “One more day. The Prince will fall. The name will rise. #DamianPriest #NXTTakeover #InYourHouse #LiveForever”

– As noted earlier, WWE World champion Drew McIntyre celebrates his birthday today, turning 35 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday with special video montage on Twitter today. You can check out that video and tweet below.