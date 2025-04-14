wrestling / News

WWE News: Damian Priest Interview, Profile On Talent Relations Head

April 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Damien Priest Image Credit: WWE

– Damian Priest made an appearance on WWE Español for an interview ahead of WrestleMania 41. You can see the Spanish-language interview with Andrea Bazarte below:

– Sports Business Journal has published a profile on WWE Head of Talent Relations Chris Legentill, which you can check out here.

