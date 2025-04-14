wrestling / News
WWE News: Damian Priest Interview, Profile On Talent Relations Head
April 14, 2025 | Posted by
– Damian Priest made an appearance on WWE Español for an interview ahead of WrestleMania 41. You can see the Spanish-language interview with Andrea Bazarte below:
– Sports Business Journal has published a profile on WWE Head of Talent Relations Chris Legentill, which you can check out here.
